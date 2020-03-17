Onslow County Court System scheduling halted for some cases

Many court cases in the state are being put on hold through at least mid-April to avoid further spread of the coronavirus. The state chief justice made the announcement Sunday, and local court systems are now discussing how they'll handle it.

Onslow County is in the state's 4th Judicial District and the court system continues to grow. The case scheduling is tight under normal circumstances. Now, they expect the backlog to get worse.

The cases being canceled and postponed are in-person meetings, civil and criminal cases, both district and superior court, small claims court and eviction cases, and traffic court cases.

Normally, courtrooms can get full during traffic court and then the judges often are in close physical contact with attorneys and clerks. Reasons that judges justify suspending some cases to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Chief District Court Judge Sarah Seaton said, “As long as these doors are open, and the attorneys can come back here and talk with us, and go see the clerks, we are, we may be affecting these people's health".​

The courthouse remains open but is limited to what cases will be heard. All jury trials are being put on hold, which are often scheduled months, or more than a year in advance.

District Attorney Ernie Lee said, “It really will delay a lot of things, but I think it's responsible because health and safety has got to come first"

Although many court matters are on hold, there are cases that will need to be handled quickly, and in person, by law.

Cases dealing with Juveniles, domestic violence, and department of social services are still being heard, but in terms of the normal flow of foot traffic that comes through the courthouse daily, that has significantly subsided, per the state level order, in the past 2 days.

The chief justice's order lasts 30 days. Officials say, they wouldn't be surprised if it is extended, and said lawyers, are already jumping to get their cases on the calendar.