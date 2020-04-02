Onslow County Churches give residents groceries

Groceries ran out fast Thursday as Onslow County church volunteers gave out hundreds of bags of food.

In just one day, volunteers gave out 300 bags of groceries at each of the many churches involved. The food was rationed, twp bags of food per household. They said two bags full of food and other essentials would cost anywhere from $20 to $40 if bought at the grocery stores.

The coronavirus pandemic has caused many people to lose hours at work, or lose their source of income all together.

Jacksonville Resident Anne Kimball said, "Well there's so many people out of work, it was just all of a sudden basically, and they've lost their jobs, and income. It's hard."

Onslow County government managers arranged for seven area churches to distribute groceries to people who are having a hard time getting them right now.

It was specifically for people who have been stretched financially due to challenges brought on by the pandemic, or for people who are high risk if they were to get COVID-19.

Volunteers hope giving away groceries to those most vulnerable to the virus helps keep them out of grocery stores.

One church even gave away the church's saved-up food, when they realized the county supply was running low.

"We had so many folks. this parking lot was completely filled, with 1,2,3,4,5, lines of cars," said Pastor Darby Worrell.

One of the sites was Enon Chapel Baptist Church. Volunteers say the 300 bags of groceries were gone in 35 minutes.

Another church in Jacksonville ran out of groceries in 15 minutes and some people said that shows just how great the need is.

