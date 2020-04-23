Onslow County Animal Services seeing increase in pet adoptions amid Coronavirus pandemic

Onslow County Animal Services has seen an increase in adoptions in recent weeks. However, leaders are stressing that new pet owners be committed to adopting a pet and not plan to surrender their animals once it's time to go back to work.

In Onslow County, a lot of the people who have adopted recently, have told employees they now have time to adopt a pet and spend more time with the animal.

Currently, Onslow County Animal Services has only two adoptable dogs available. That's a relatively empty shelter for the agency. Employees said it's not unusual for them to have 20 to 30 cats and plenty of dogs. ​

With more people taking animals home, the agency is reminding people that adopting shouldn't be a decision only made due to the temporary COVID-19 stay-at-home situation.

While many people may be bored at home and a dog or cat is a good new friend, for now, they want to make sure people are prepared to keep caring for that adopted animal after life people return to their daily routines.

Laurie Hubik with Onslow County Animal Services said,” We hope that everybody coming in to adopt realizes it's a 10 to 15-year commitment. Regardless of what's going on right now, we want this animal to be with them long term. Many of these animals coming here have already been in a home with a bad situation. We want this time around to be the final happy forever home."

WITN Morning Meteorologist Jim Howard recently adopted a cat. His name is Donkey and Howard said he originally fostered Donkey, but after the cat began falling asleep on his lap, Jim decided he was too attached to give Donkey back to the shelter.

Also, when it comes to caring for pets during the COVID-19 pandemic, the CDC recommends guidelines for pet care if the owner has the virus. The CDC has confirmed that COVID-19 can spread between humans and animals, and said if you feel you may have the virus, you should take precautions to not spread it to other people or pets.

They say, having someone else care for your pet is a good idea, but if that's not an option, they recommend the same safety measures for pets as for humans to stay safe, such as wearing a mask and keeping your distance as much as possible.

Onslow County Animal Services said they are not taking animal surrenders amid the COVID-19 pandemic.