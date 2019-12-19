Onslow Community Outreach donor shares experience as recipient

Onslow Community Outreach had 1200 family applications this year seeking help to provide Christmas gifts for their children and they expect to provide gifts for 1500 children.

Hundreds of volunteers came together to run the Christmas Cheer program, which allows parents in need to shop for their children.

Thousands of dollars’ worth of donated toys, bikes, clothes, and stocking stuffers are laid out, and parents walk through, picking out what they want to give their kids.

One parent said she's going to school and providing for 4 kids. She said, finances have been tight lately, but in past years, she's been able to donate to the program. She said having experienced both sides, she believes the Jacksonville community wants to give back.

Shere Robida said, "Everybody's got their ups, everybody's got their downs. Me and my husband, we go through our rough patches, where things are just really down, and as I say, the years we can give back, we give back. It's, pay it forward. I think that's where a lot of these are coming from. Probably from people who have needed that help in the past."

There were also food boxes for families to take home to be able to cook a holiday meal. The boxes contained $60 to $80 dollars’ worth of food.

Organizers said they saw a lot of comments on applications, expressing the reason why some families are struggling. Many people said Hurricane Florence setbacks continue to be an issue.

The organization had an increase of a few hundred families last year due to the storm, and they say that the number of applications has remained consistent this year.

Christmas Cheer distribution is taking place through Saturday.