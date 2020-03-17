Onslow Co. Health Department no longer taking walk-ins

One Eastern Carolina health department is overloaded and no longer taking any walk-ins.

The Onslow County Health Department says as of today people must have a scheduled appointment to be seen.

The health department said last week their staff was overwhelmed with coronavirus concerns so much that the county opened up a phone bank to answer general questions about the pandemic. That number is 910-989-5027.

Some services now have a limited number of appointments available, including child health, women's and maternal health, and immunizations. The health department has also canceled all of their health classes for the month of March.

The county also asks patients using services that are still open to call them before coming in.

