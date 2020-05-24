One swimmer hospitalized as Surf City crews make several rescue calls

One swimmer has been hospitalized as crews were forced into several water rescues in Surf City on Sunday.

Fire Chief Allen Wilson says a male, thought to be in his late 20s, was taken to New Hanover Hospital after rescue crews pulled him from a rip current.

Wilson says there were approximately ten people in their group in the water, when two began to struggle in the rip current.

The other rescued swimmer in the group was uninjured.

Since Tropical Storm Arthur last weekend, Wilson says they have seen an increase in calls due to rip currents along their beaches.

Two additional calls were also made on Sunday, rescuing four other individuals as well.