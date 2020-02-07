One person shot outside Fayetteville VA Center

The FBI says it is investigating a shooting outside of a VA Medical Center clinic located on Ramsey Street in Fayetteville.

The shooting happened around 4:00 p.m. One person was shot and was transported to the Cape Fear Hospital for treatment.

The FBI says the alleged shooter was quickly detained by the VA police and there was never an active shooter incident. Investigators do not believe there is any additional threat to public safety.

No other patients or staff were in the vicinity when the shooting occurred and no one else was harmed.

Authorities say It appears those involved know each other.

