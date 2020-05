At least one person was killed in a fiery crash this afternoon in Onslow County.

It happened around 1:10 p.m.at the intersection of U.S. 258 and Haw Branch Road, north of Richlands.

Onslow County Emergency services says four people were taken to the hospital, three to the Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune, and another to Vidant Medical Center.

There are no other details available and WITN is waiting on more information from the Highway Patrol.