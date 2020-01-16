One person injured in Rocky Mount shooting

Rocky Mount Police say one person was injured in a Thursday afternoon shooting.

At approximately 4:50 p.m., the Rocky Mount Police Department responded to a shooting call at the intersection of Gold Rock Road and Greyson Road. There officers found a person who had been shot.

Officers on the scene helped the victim until Nash County EMS arrived. The victim was transported to Nash Health Care for further treatment.

Police say the victim’s identity is being withheld at this time pending notification of next of kin.

The Rocky Mount Police Department is currently investigating leads in this case

Anyone with information can contact the Rocky Mount Police Department at 252-972-1411, Twin County Crime Stoppers at 252-972-1111 or Text-A-Tip (Text RMPOL) and your message to CRIMES (274637).

