One person hurt after Christmas Eve shooting in Nash County

A man in Nash County had to be taken to the hospital for emergency treatment after being shot.

According to the Nash County Sheriff's Office, it happened at around 7:45 p.m. on the 8300 block of Old Smithfield Road near Bailey. Deputies say the victim was taken to WakeMed, but there's no word on his condition.

Deputies say they are questioning one person, and another person they'd like to speak with is on the run.

If you have information, call the Nash County Sheriff's Office at 252-459-4151.