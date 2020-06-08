One million dollars in construction equipment stolen in Creswell

Deputies say a million dollars in construction equipment was stolen this past weekend.

Washington County Sheriff Johnny Barnes is asking for the public's help in tracking down the stolen equipment and those responsible.

The equipment was stolen between noon and 5:00 p.m. from an equipment lot in Creswell.

It included a 2014 yellow Caterpillar skid steer, a yellow 2001 Caterpillar telehandler, a 2005 green International versalft bucket truck with a white bucket, and a 2018 orange Hitachi excavator.

If you have any information on these thefts you should call the Washington County Sheriff's Office at 1-252-793-2422.

