One man shot outside of Havelock nightclub

Police say an argument led to a shooting outside of a nightclub Monday night.

Havelock Police Chief Marvin Williams says it happened around 10 p.m. at Jean's Nightclub on East Main Street.

Williams says multiple people got into an argument inside the nightclub. The argument continued outside, which is where authorities say Malcolm Brown from Greenville was shot.

Brown was shot several times and taken to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville. As of 2 a.m., Williams says he is in stable condition.

Police say Barrett Crow from Havelock was arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon intent to kill Monday night, but posted a $100,000 bond Tuesday morning.

Williams says more charges are likely.

Police are reviewing security footage from the nightclub. If you have any information, call Havelock police.