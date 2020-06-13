One man dead, another hospitalized after shooting and stabbing at Camp Lejeune

One man is dead, and another is in the hospital after a shooting and stabbing on Camp Lejeune's base.

Patrol officers with the camp's Marshal's Office were called to an on-base residence around 4 a.m. Saturday morning.

When they got there, officers found one man dead from a gunshot wound and another man suffering from several stab wounds.

The stabbing victim was taken to Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune to be treated.

The name of the gunshot victim is not being released at this time.

