Marine stabbed last weekend at Camp Lejeune has died

(KVLY)
Published: Jun. 13, 2020 at 6:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
A Marine who was stabbed early Saturday morning at Camp Lejeune has died.

The base says Lance Cpl. William Luce, who was a member of the 2d Marine Division, developed complications and passed away Monday evening at the Naval Medical Center.

The stabbing and shooting happened around 4:00 a.m. Saturday at on on-base residence.

Authorities found one man dead from a gunshot wound and Lance Cpl. Luce with multiple stab wounds.

Luce enlisted in the Marines in October, 2015.

Marines say the man shot was a Marine dependent who they have not identified.

NCIS has not released any information on the circumstances surrounding the deaths.

June 14th story:

One man is dead, and another is in the hospital after a shooting and stabbing at Camp Lejeune.

Patrol officers with the camp's Marshal's Office were called to an on-base residence around 4 a.m. Saturday morning.

When they got there, officers found one man dead from a gunshot wound and another man suffering from several stab wounds.

The stabbing victim was taken to Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune to be treated.

The name of the gunshot victim is not being released at this time.

NCIS is investigating the attack.

