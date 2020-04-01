One man dead and a teenager injured in Craven County shooting

Two men were shot Tuesday afternoon in Craven County. One of those men died from his injuries, and a teenager taken to the hospital.

According to investigators with the Craven County Sheriff's Office, the shooting happened at 12:16 p.m. in a mobile home park on Clubfoot Creek Road in Harlowe.

According to deputies, when they arrived on the scene, a 38-year-old man was unresponsive and a teenager had gunshot wounds to his arm.

Investigators said rescue crews were unable to revive the 38-year-old, and the other victim was taken to CarolinaEast Medical Center in New Bern with non-life threatening injuries.