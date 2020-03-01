One home burned in multi-property, structure fire in Pitt County

At least one home was lost during a fire involving multiple structures on Sunday in Pitt County.

Several agencies responded to a call shortly after 4 p.m. on Old River Road.

Chief Steve Baylor says the fire covered two different properties, burning one mobile home to the ground, three sheds, and approximately five cars.

Firefighters remained on scene throughout the evening trying to extinguish all hot spots and wait for investigators.

Authorities say nobody was home and there were no injuries.