Firefighters say one person is displaced after a fire broke out at a duplex in Jacksonville.

Jacksonville Fire and EMS responded to a fire at a duplex on Mrytlewood Drive just before 7:30 p.m.

Fire chief Tee Tallman says flames were showing when they got there, but they were quickly able to knock it down and keep it contained to the duplex.

The Red Cross has stepped in to help the person who was displaced. The cause of the fire is under investigation.