One dead in deputy-involved shooting in Onslow County

One person is dead and another person injured in a shooting that involved Onslow County deputies this afternoon.

Col. Chris Thomas says it happened around 4:00 p.m. on Zachary Lane in the Hubert area.

Thomas says one person was injured before deputies arrived, and they are being treated at a local hospital.

There's no word yet on exactly how the other person died, but Thomas said the SBI has been asked to investigate.

No law enforcement officers were injured in the shooting.