One dead in New Bern shooting, police searching for suspect

One person is dead following a shooting on Old Cherry Point Road in New Bern.

The Craven County Sheriff's office says they found Courtney Dixon, of New Bern's, body when responding to the shooting. Police determined Dixon died as a result of gunshot wounds.

Timothy Harris, of New Bern, has been identified as the suspect in this shooting. A warrant has been issued for him for an open count of murder.

Harris is described as a 6'4 white male with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen driving a black Audi with North Carolina registration: TAV-6335.

Harris is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Craven County Communications at 252-633-2357.