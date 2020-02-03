Old Ford Rodeo to benefit local fire department

An upcoming rodeo will once again benefit a local fire department.

The 27th annual Old Ford Fire Department Rodeo is happening on Friday and Saturday, February 21 and 22 at the Senator Bob Martin Eastern Agricultural Center in Williamston.

There will be bull riding, bare back and saddle bronc riding, calf and team roping, barrel racing and steer wrestling.

On Saturday, it is a "Family Show" where kids can meet cowboys and go into the ring, rope and ride.

Tickets are $12 for adults and $6 for children ages 3-12. Children under 3 get in for free.

Tickets can be purchased at Giddy Up Coffee Shop in Washington and Williamston, A&W Sales in Belhaven, Mario's Boots in Greenville and Tracie's Boots & Buckles in Wake Forest.

All proceeds from the show will benefit the Old Ford Fire Department and help them purchase new equipment.

For more information and showtimes,

click here.​