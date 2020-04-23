Old Ford Church & Pizza Inn team up to deliver food to Washington businesses

During the coronavirus outbreak many businesses, churches and organizations are trying to help out workers.

Pizza Inn delivered pizzas to front line workers at Vidant Beaufort Hospital, CVS, O'Neals Pharmacy, Walgreens, Food Lion and Piggly Wiggly in Washington.

Pizza Inn General Manager Hank McClenny says Old Ford Church bought 60 pizzas and Pizza Inn workers and managers delivered them.

Pizza Inn does not normally deliver but they wanted to show their appreciation to the front line workers.

McClenny says, "We all know the essential workers are putting everything into it they have and during this time period not only is it tough for all of us who are trying to do this type of work. It is not a normal schedule and we are excited to help out the churches."

McClenny also tells us during the pandemic they are doing a special for pickup only, a large specialty pizza for $12.99.

