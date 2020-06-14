Advertisement

Ocracoke musician promotes song of unity during time of division

(WITN)
Jun. 14, 2020
During a time when people are calling for change, one Ocracoke band is singing melodies of love, truth and hope.

Gary Mitchell is the lead singer for Molasses Creek and he said recently he's been trying to help spread the message of unity with his music.

"I've been thinking a lot about all the divisions we have in the country, and just thinking how I could address that with my music," Mitchell explains.​

Mitchell wrote a song in 2017 called "Can We Agree on Love?"

He decided the lyrics were so fitting for this point in our nations history, that he and the band chose to put together a music video.

The first verse focuses on love, the second on truth, and the third hope.

"A lot of things are coming out, a lot of truths are coming out that people maybe hadn't thought about before or hadn't really been aware of," says Mitchell.​

Mitchell adds the the band's goal is to move people with their message.

"I can't tell you how many people have said that they were in tears and it really meant something to them."​

As cries for change ring out nationwide, Mitchell hopes the songs lyrics will be heard far beyond the island.

"That's my hope, is that this song really could be meaningful to people. Not just in our little world of Ocracoke, but much bigger than that," Mitchell says.

