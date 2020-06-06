Oh baby! Florida troopers helped mom deliver in middle of roadway

TAMPA, Fla. (WWSB) - Nothing we are going to write in this story is as cute as the pictures.

On Friday, troopers were called to the Tampa area where a woman went into labor in her car, in the middle of a rainstorm.

The troopers surrounded the car, shielding it with raincoats for those inside the car.

Once the baby girl was delivered, they gave the family a special escort to the hospital.

By the end of the day, the mom and baby were doing great, and even took time for a photo with a trooper.

Copyright 2020 WWSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.