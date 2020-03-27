Officials warn of coronavirus phishing scam

Officials are warning people of a phishing scam going around.

The Bay County Sheriff's Office wants you to be aware of a scam going on in our area. (MGN Image)

Jacksonville police say someone in the city got a phone call asking for personal information in order to get their government stimulus package.

The attorney general's office is warning about other scams circulating right now including door-to-door sales of testing kits, cleaning supplies and people trying to get donations for fake charities.

You should never give your personal information to unsolicited callers, look up charities yourself before making any type of donation and be a smart shopper. There's no need to over-stock on supplies, especially ones that people are trying to sell at your front door.

