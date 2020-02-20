Officials warn of dangerous driving conditions

State trooper Brad Taylor says with these snowy conditions it's important to stay off the roads unless it is an emergency or you have to go to work.

Trooper Taylor says most importantly, "Just be making sure you reduce your speed ultimately don't drive if you don't have to if you have an emergency or work we understand but don't go out just kind of for you know just to see what the weather looks like or for to look at the snow or stuff like that stay home if you can."

But some folks around Snow Hill in Greene County say they have to get to work snow or no snow. "I've got to pay my bills got to go to work even if its snowing." said Cassidy Mann.

Taylor says keep plenty of space between you and other cars, also if you feel your vehicle starting to slide let off of the accelerator and avoid hard braking. Also if you do find yourself stranded, if possible, stay in your car until emergency officials get there.

If you do wreck, contact 911 for emergencies.