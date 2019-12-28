Official: 5 dead in small plane crash in Louisiana

(AP) - A fire official in Louisiana says five people are dead after a small plane crashed in the city of Lafayette.

Lafayette Fire Chief Robert Benoit tells KLFY-TV that five fatalities were found at the scene. He said the aircraft that crashed early Saturday was an eight-passenger plane.

Acadian Ambulance said via Twitter that it responded to the scene of a “crash of a small civilian airplane” in Lafayette and transported four people to hospitals, including one who was on board the plane.

The Lafayette Police Department said via Twitter that local firefighters were handling the scene while awaiting federal transportation authorities and asked motorists to avoid the area.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved.