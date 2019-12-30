Official: 1 dead, 1 burned in fire at historic campground

One person has died and a second person suffered burns in a building fire at a historic campground in Cleveland County.

News outlets report the fire and reported explosion happened Sunday morning at Brackett Cedar Park in Lawndale.

The Cleveland County fire marshal told news outlets that the injured person was airlifted to a burn center for treatment.

A fire chief says the flames spread quickly and the building is a total loss. It had been used for decades as an event center.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. The names of the person hurt and the person killed haven't been released.

