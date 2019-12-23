Officers enforcing Christmas "Booze it and Lose it" Campaign

Just a couple of days from Christmas, many drivers are on the roadways traveling short and long distances.

The North Carolina Highway Patrol wants to give drivers advice during their holiday travel.

Master Trooper Brad Taylor says additional officers will be hitting the streets watching for aggressive drivers and drunk drivers.

“The Booze it and Lose it” campaign is currently underway and runs through January fifth.

Drivers can expect to see checkpoints on highways in the East throughout the holidays.

Master Trooper Taylor also says if you expect to drink even a small amount, it’s best to have a designated driver, taxi cab, or ride-sharing services like Lyft or Uber.

"Alcohol impairs your judgment, so that's why sometimes it's best if you're going to drink alcohol, just don't get behind the wheel. That eliminates any risk factor that you've had too much to drink or haven't had too much to drink. You know, there's a fine line there sometimes. So, if you're going to be consuming alcohol, just don't get behind the wheel. That will eliminate the risk factor," said Taylor.

The trooper also recommends giving yourself plenty of time to get to your destination and factor in weather and driving conditions. He adds, to always wear your seatbelt and do not rush because speed is still the number 1 cause of accidents.