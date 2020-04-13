Ocracoke adjusts to second interruption to school year

It's a unique school year for students and staff on Ocracoke Island as they adjust to their second interruption to classes.

Back in September, students were out of school for 22.5 days after Hurricane Dorian pummeled the island. Now with the coronavirus pandemic, students are once again out of the classroom and learning from home.

"We thought Dorian was our big issue for the year... When this came, they met the challenges both times," said Ocracoke School Principal Leslie Cole.

For some students, learning from home isn't what you might imagine. Cole says some students are still displaced from the storm, which brings on another set of challenges. She says the sense of community, however, has helped everyone during these tough times.

"Teachers have always had a great community relationship anyway. This has been a testament to that," Cole explained.

Cole says online learning has been a trial and error process and staff has been willing to adjust to this new "normal."

"It's new to all of us, so we can't be perfect at it. We're going to try and if we fail at it, that's okay, we're going to try something else. With that attitude by both kids and teachers, it's gone remarkably well," said Cole.

Cole says once the curve of the virus flattens, people on the island will be ready to welcome back visitors.

"We're a resilient bunch, but we are ready for this second disaster to be over so our island can open up and local businesses can be open for business. It's been a long time since we've been closed, so we are eager to see everyone come back," Cole explained.

There have been no reported cases of coronavirus in Hyde County.