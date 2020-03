A second coastal county is restricting visitors because of the coronavirus.

Hyde County this morning issued a state of emergency. It says starting at 5:00 a.m. Thursday no new visitors will be allowed on Ocracoke Island.

The county says there is no evacuation order for Ocracoke, and the restrictions do not apply to workers, residents, or property owners.

On Tuesday, Dare County began posting deputies at entry points who are keeping out visitors.