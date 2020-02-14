Oakwood School debuts A Midsummer Night's Dream next week

Shakespeare's classic is coming to the stage at the Oakwood School in Greenville.

A group of local high school and middle school students will perform A Midsummer Night's Dream. The show features some of Shakespeare's most beloved and iconic characters, including Bottom, Helena and a mischievous Puck, but includes unique, original music by ECU School of Music graduate student Taron Melvin.

The performances are on February 20, 21 and 22 at 7 p.m. and February 23 at 2 p.m. in the Monk Hall Auditorium at the Oakwood School.

Tickets can be purchased at the door or online.​