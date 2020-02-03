FEDS: Farmville pharmacist ignored opioid 'red flags'

A Farmville pharmacist will have to pay a $600,000 fine and the pharmacy will have to permanently surrender its Drug Enforcement Administration registration.

Farmville Discount Drug and Bob Crocker were recently sued in federal court by the U.S. Attorney's Office, claiming they repeatedly filled opioid prescriptions and ignored well-known "red flags" of drug diversion and drug-seeking behavior.

The feds say Crocker and the pharmacy filled highly abused prescription-drug cocktails for long-distance patients, filled opioid prescriptions for multiple members of the same family, filled prescriptions for a customer that Crocker knew had been cut off from other pharmacies, and the pharmacy filled prescriptions for patients who hopped from doctor to doctor or pharmacy to pharmacy.

A news release says when other employees expressed concern to Crocker about some of the ongoing practices, he fired them, saying that if a doctor wrote the prescription the pharmacy would fill it.

As part of a consent judgment, Crocker will also have to surrender his pharmacy license and never seek its renewal.

Records show Crocker owned Best Value Drug on North Main Street in Farmville and it closed last fall.

