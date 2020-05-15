ONE-ON-ONE WITH MAYOR CONNELLY: Reaction to re-opening the economy

Reaction is mixed after Greenville City Council asked Governor Roy Cooper to consider a regional approach to re-opening the state.

Mayor P.J. Connelly says because of the rural parts of Eastern Carolina, re-opening could be considered in a regional way versus the state as a whole. Others think re-opening would encourage people from other areas of the state to come to Greenville, which could further spread the virus.

We asked Connelly about this. He told WITN's Austin Pollack that there are borders everywhere and the majority of travel will take place in that geographic area.

"Everybody needs to understand that it's going to be around here for several months and how many people will be infected, I don't think anybody knows that. At some point we do have to move forward and make decisions about how do we safely get people back to work," Connelly said.

Connelly says he hasn't personally heard back from the governor's office about the resolution.

Next week, North Carolina could enter phase two of re-opening. If that happens, Connelly says it will ultimately be a personal choice whether or not people head out to places that are re-opening.

"You have to do what you feel is best for yourself. At the end of the day, like you said, some people will be comfortable going to certain businesses. Some people will not. I think there's a trust factor - are you willing to go back out in public?," Connelly said.

Phase two would mean fewer restrictions on places that are of closer contact, like gyms or restaurants.

