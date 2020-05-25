OBX: Wild horse bitten by snake last weekend dies

A wild horse that was bitten by a venomous snake last weekend on the Outer Bank has died.

Valor, a two-year-old filly, had to be euthanized at North Carolina State University on Saturday.

The member of the Corolla Wild Horse herd was bitten on May 17th. At first they didn't believe the snake had actually injected venom into Valor's leg, but the horse's wound continued to worsen and Friday their vet said she needed to go to NC State.

Despite getting immediate treatment in Raleigh, her tendon sheath was infected and that surgery would be "difficult with a poor chance for success," according to a Facebook post from the Corolla Wild Horse Fund.

They made the difficult decision to euthanize Valor Saturday morning.

Valor received her name because she was born two years ago on Memorial Day.

The fund hopes that a necropsy will not only give them more answers, but also help vets and students at NC State treat the next horse that comes in with similar conditions.

