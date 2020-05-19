OBX: Valuable guitars taken in music store break-in

A burglar made off with some valuable guitars at an Outer Banks music store.

Kill Devil Hills police said a damaged window at Jubilee Music on U.S. 158 alerted them around 7:00 a.m. Monday morning.

Taken was a Gibson Les Paul Double Cut, valued at $6,999, a Gibson Les Paul 120th Anniversary, valued at $1,400, and a Gibson SG with lightning bolts on the front, valued at $999.

Police say a fourth guitar was also taken, and they are still trying to confirm the make and model of that instrument. An amplifier and guitar staps were also stolen.

The man was caught on the store's surveillance cameras walking through the business and carefully selecting which guitars to take. He stacked the goods outside and made his getaway on a moped.

He is described as a white man, 5'8 tall with a slender build.

Police say the burglar was wearing a black motorcycle helmet with gray stripes with a gray and black sword on the back. He had on a gray and black sweatshirt, blue pants and dark tennis shoes. The man also had a white backpack with an orange stripe across the pack.

Anyone with information on the burglar should call Kill Devil Hills police.

