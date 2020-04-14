Not everyone following social distancing measures at local stores

Grocery stores have made a number of adjustments, as called for by Governor Cooper, in the interest of keeping their employees and customers safe from spreading COVID-19.

A majority of grocery stores have signs reminding shoppers to remain six or more feet apart. Most recently, some stores have also designated aisles as one-way to keep shoppers from crossing paths as often as possible.

While some shoppers have been strictly following those rules, that's not the case for everyone.

Popular sections of the store like the produce and meat departments can still get crowded, and with everyone waiting their turn to get what they need, the close contact can last longer than normal.

Greenville business owner Garry Nobles says following the changed guidelines at these stores is an important step in our recovery.

"The more barrier you put up to stop this thing the better off we're gonna be,” said Nobles, who owns Garry’s Skin Grafix Tattoo shop. “We really don't know what this is all about anyway, but some precautions are better than none and, whether it works or not, it's better to be safe than sorry.”

Checkout lines are another busy area in grocery stores, but shoppers observed in Greenville usually stayed six feet apart using the designated markings on the floor.

In addition to the changed infrastructure at stores, the CDC has recommended shoppers wear masks or some sort of face covering when in stores. About half of shoppers observed Tuesday in Greenville were wearing those coverings.

