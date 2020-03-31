Northampton nursing home COVID-19 patient dies from complications

A patient has died after testing positive for COVID-19 in Northampton County.

WITN's sister station in Raleigh, WRAL, reports that patient was a resident at an assisted living facility currently linked to 26 more cases of the virus.

The Northampton County Health Director says those 26 patients are healthy and asymptomatic.

WRAL reports that James Glascock, 65, lived at the Pine Forest Rest Home when he was admitted to Southampton Hospital in Virginia for appendicitis.

He was tested for COVID-19 and it returned positive.

Glascock died from complications with the virus on Friday.

The Northampton County Health Department tested everyone at the Pine Forest Rest Home after another resident showed a fever and found 23 more cases of the virus in residents, and 3 in employees.

Health director Andy Smith told WRAL no patients at the facility are seriously ill.