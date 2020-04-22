Northampton County market fights to keep up with supplies

One grocery store owner in a rural town is working harder than ever as the pandemic causes supply shortages and delays.

Frank Timberlake owns the only grocery store in Rich Square in Northampton County, which is more than a dozen miles away from any other grocery stores.

Timberlake told WRAL​ he describes his store as "country folks," but his grocery store recently made it into the Wall Street Journal.

"I've been through hurricanes, tornadoes, pretty much any kind of weather they can throw at you. But this has been the hardest for us," Timberlake told WRAL.

Timberlake, who knows most of his customers personally, says he feels a responsibility to make sure they get what they need at affordable costs.

He told WRAL keeping up with supplies has been the biggest challenge, but when his main supplier runs out, he gets in his truck to find it somewhere else. .

"I'm fighting... I'm gonna make sure my customers have, and that's my motto."

He says he and his 35 employees are doing well and working hard.