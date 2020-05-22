North Topsail Beach bar closed but open to sell food

Business owners are ready to see people on the beach this weekend. The Tiki Mart in North Topsail Beach is one of the businesses preparing for slower business this Memorial Day Weekend.

It's Tiki Bar is closed because of COVID-19 restrictions. Bars are not allowed to reopen as part of the state's revised phase two plan, but the market will be open daily from 10 am to dusk.

Manager Che' Wright hopes customers will still come in despite the bar being closed saying, "Please come out have some food, have some volleyball. Our tables are spaced there's more than enough air for everybody out here to not touch each other. So enjoy the beach and the weekend."

The Tiki Mart is shifting to parallel parking for visitors to make getting in and out of the parking lot faster. The Tiki Mart will also have at least one food truck in its parking lot to serve customers.