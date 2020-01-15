North Topsail Beach and Surf City approved for $237-million beach restoration

North Topsail Beach and Surf City have been approved for a $237-million beach project, expected to take 50 years to complete.

North Topsail Beach and the Town of Surf City now have funding that town leaders requested for more than a decade ago to rebuild their beaches.

The Army Corps of Engineers designated the money for rebuilding dunes and making the beach towns more resilient.

North Topsail Beach will receive 40% of the funding, but there is no word yet on when the work will begin. However, the town is currently in the middle of another beach project. This one specifically for Hurricane Matthew recovery.

Crews were currently working on that project which began in early December.

One beachgoer, who volunteers for a sea turtle rescue, says better beaches is good news for them.

Allyson Colbert said, “In the summertime, the sea turtles came up to nest so, when Florence came through, it took away a lot of the nesting area. So it’s nice to see them bringing sand it so the turtles can still come back hopefully and make more nests.”

The current project taking place, for hurricane Matthew recovery, is a $7-million FEMA funded project.

That work is happening on the south end of town near the Surf City boundary and is expected to be completed by the end of February.

North Topsail Beach leaders say being approved for the new $237- million project is a step to improving the lives of residents and property owners.