North Topsail Beach Mayor resigns following legal battle over election

One beach town's mayor has resigned after a months-long legal battle over November's elections.

North Topsail Beach Mayor Dan Tuman was not present at Friday’s town meeting.

An alderman read a formal announcement of Tuman's resignation as mayor.

In November's election Tuman was on the ballot unopposed, but Mayor Pro Tem Joann McDermon campaigned to have voters write her name in. McDermon won the mayoral race, receiving more write-in votes than Tuman.

McDermon says she expects to be sworn in next week after the Board of Elections finalizes the race.

