North Lenoir holds graduation ceremonies

Many schools in the east are holding graduation for their students but having to be safe from coronavirus while doing that.

Wednesday students at North Lenoir High School were able to walk across the stage.

When the students arrived at the school their temperatures were taken and if they or family members didn't have a mask, the school gave them one.

During the event many of the guest speakers were recorded and played for the people to see in the auditorium.

The principal says this means a lot because he too has a daughter graduating and they wanted to make it as close to a normal graduation as possible.

Each student was able to bring two members of their family.

Graduation at North Lenoir is being held Wednesday and Thursday in eight different sessions of around 25 students.

