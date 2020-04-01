North Carolinians urged not to have hairdressers visit homes

Hair dressers and massage therapists who make house calls could be charged with a crime during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since all salons and spas have closed, officials say some providers have been offering or getting requests to make house calls.

If they do they could risk losing their license or be charged with a misdemeanor during the statewide order.

Executive director with the N.C. Cosmetic Arts Board Lynda Elliott says people working in the industry must be hands-on with the client so there is no way to keep six feet apart.

The stay at home order went into effect Monday and forced the closure of salons and spas for at least 30 days.