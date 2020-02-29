North Carolina prison reports second fatal fight in a week

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) -- North Carolina authorities say a prison inmate is dead after a fight with another offender.
Officials say 23-year-old Kevin R. Taylor Jr. was hit with a homemade weapon about 1:15 p.m. Saturday at Eastern Correctional Institution in Maury.
Emergency responders pronounced him dead less than 15 minutes later.
Taylor's death comes one week after a convicted murderer was killed in a fight at the same prison.
Twenty-three-year-old Andre Young-Johnson was fatally injured Feb. 21 when he was struck with a homemade weapon.
Taylor was serving a five-year sentence for robbery.
The prison was placed on lock-down.