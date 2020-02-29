North Carolina prison reports second fatal fight in a week

North Carolina authorities say a prison inmate is dead after a fight with another offender.

Officials say 23-year-old Kevin R. Taylor Jr. was hit with a homemade weapon about 1:15 p.m. Saturday at Eastern Correctional Institution in Maury.

Emergency responders pronounced him dead less than 15 minutes later.

Taylor's death comes one week after a convicted murderer was killed in a fight at the same prison.

Twenty-three-year-old Andre Young-Johnson was fatally injured Feb. 21 when he was struck with a homemade weapon.

Taylor was serving a five-year sentence for robbery.

The prison was placed on lock-down.