North Carolina man wins big lottery prize for a second time

Lottery luck has smiled on a North Carolina man for the second time in seven years.

Donald Hildebran won $250,000 after buying four 20X The Cash scratch-off tickets at a convenience store in Morganton on Tuesday, the North Carolina Education Lottery said in a news release.

It wasn't the first time Hildebran has hit it big in the lottery. In 2013, he won $200,000 in the Extreme Cash game.

Hildebran, a retiree from Connelly Springs, told lottery officials he spent some of his first prize on a beach trip and plans to do the same with his new prize.