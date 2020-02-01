North Carolina man arrested on human trafficking charges

A North Carolina man has been charged with six counts of human trafficking.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, 27-year old Dondre Mason was arrested Friday with the help of the SWAT team after he barricaded himself inside his home.

Police say on January 17th a victim told them that she had been assaulted and forced into sexual servitude over a period of time by Mason.

A second victim told them on January 24th that he had assaulted her as well, stole her property, and moved her against her will.

On Friday, detectives with the Violent Criminal Apprehension Team found Mason in the 9100 block of Lenox Pointe Drive.

After refusing to come outside of the home, the SWAT team was called and Mason was later arrested.

Mason faces numerous charges including two counts of promoting prostitution, and six counts of human trafficking.

He is being held at the Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office.