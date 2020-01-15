North Carolina county approves Second Amendment resolution

Commissioners in a North Carolina county have unanimously passed a resolution supporting gun rights.

News outlets report the vote took place in Davidson County on Tuesday night.

There was a standing-room-only crowd as more than a dozen people urged the commission to approve the resolution.

It says the county supports the right to keep and bear arms and will not use county resources to infringe upon those rights.

Several other counties in North Carolina have approved similar measures.

The resolution is largely symbolic. The supremacy clause of the U.S. Constitution says federal law takes precedence over state or local laws.

