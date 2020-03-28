North Carolina State Trooper dies in car crash while on duty

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is mourning the loss of one of its members after a fatal car crash Friday night in Wayne County.

State Trooper Nolan J. Sanders died in a single-vehicle car wreck while on duty.

Trooper Sanders was a five-year veteran of the State Highway Patrol. Highway Patrol officers said Sanders crashed while on duty in his assigned duty station of Troop C, District 2 (Wayne County).

Sergeant Chris Knox said Trooper Sanders was traveling north on I-795 at about 7:17 p.m. when his patrol vehicle went off the roadway near the 19.5-mile marker. The vehicle struck a concrete culvert off the right shoulder of the roadway and crashed.

Trooper Sanders was pronounced deceased at the scene of the collision.

Interstate 795 North was closed for hours but scheduled to reopen around 2 am Saturday.

Soon after the wreck Friday night, fellow law enforcement officers, family, and friends began expressing concern and sympathy on social media to the officer's family.

One message read, "Prayers for the family of a Trooper that made the ultimate sacrifice night. Rest In Peace Nolan Sanders we got it from here." and another read, "You'll be greatly missed, brother. Saying a special prayer," and "Rest Easy brother, hard to believe it was you."

The State Highway Patrol released the following statement about Trooper Sanders:

"Our SHP family is devastated by the loss of Trooper Nolan Sanders this evening," said the commander of the State Highway Patrol, Colonel Glenn M. McNeill, Jr. "Trooper Sanders personified what it meant to be a Trooper, his passing will leave a lasting mark on all that had the honor to work together with him. The coming days and weeks will prove to be difficult, but we will stand with the Sanders family throughout this difficult process."

The SHP Collision Reconstruction Unit is handling the ongoing investigation.