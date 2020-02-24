North Carolina Poet Laureate visits Kinston students

North Carolina Poet Laureate, Jaki Shelton Green, is spending a week at Rochelle Middle School in Kinston and working with students on their writing skills.

Her visit is part of an annual partnership with the Community Council for the Arts to bring artists and writers to the school.

Green said she wants students to find their voice and to value their thoughts and perspectives. She told the middle school students that she grew up in a small town like many Eastern Carolina children, and wants them to use reading and writing to broaden their horizons.

Jaki Shelton Green said, "I know what it's like to be in small communities where geography really defines us. And for me, it was literature, it remains literature and the literary arts that take me beyond my own existence in a small town."

In addition to the writing experience, students spent last week learning about visual arts with a professional photographer as part of the program.