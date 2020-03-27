North Carolina GOP convention pushed back to June by virus

The North Carolina Republican Party's state convention is being delayed by three weeks due to the new coronavirus emergency.

The state GOP announced that the convention will now be held June 4-7 in Greenville. It was originally scheduled for mid-May, but party Chairman Mike Whatley says the alteration was made in light of numerous safety regulations issued to respond to the outbreak.

The Republican National Convention is still set for late August in Charlotte, where President Donald Trump would formally accept the GOP nomination.